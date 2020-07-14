Firefighters rescued man and his dog from treacherous ravine

More
The 28-year-old had reportedly jumped in after his pup slipped in to the gorge.
0:39 | 07/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescued man and his dog from treacherous ravine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The 28-year-old had reportedly jumped in after his pup slipped in to the gorge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71781190","title":"Firefighters rescued man and his dog from treacherous ravine","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescued-man-dog-treacherous-ravine-71781190"}