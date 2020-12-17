Firefighters and Santa spread Christmas cheer to children's hospital

More
Tennessee firefighters used a service ladder to lift Santa Claus to the hospital's upper floors to give young patients Christmas greetings.
1:13 | 12/17/20

Transcript for Firefighters and Santa spread Christmas cheer to children's hospital
