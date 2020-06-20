Transcript for Fires continue in Southwest, severe weather for weekend across Plains

It's gotta be outsourcing here in the northeast as well as you mentioned first day of summer coming and summer like heat across the southwest is only allowed some of those flat out fires excuse me. To grow the bighorn fire in Arizona has actually seen containment drop overnight in DC of the flames. Firing up there and near Tucson. 37000. Acres are burning in ahead of nearly a thousand personnel trying to fight this fire both on the ground and from the air but as mentioned they've lost containment and into what do it is not gonna help much today. We're looking at dry air we're looking at heat we're licking at breezy conditions all of which don't bode well for firefighters and temperatures will remain at or above 100 degrees. Not just in Tucson not just in Phoenix but from Fresno all the way back to Texas and for California. Northern and central California the value generate excessive heat watch beginning Monday. And lasting through Thursdays at Heaton places like Redding and Sacramento Bakersfield will only build as we head towards the middle and in part of the week. That's what's happening nationally weather wise time now for a look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.