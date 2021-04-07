Several states banning fireworks Unprecedented heat in the West has authorities limiting and banning fireworks to help prevent causing a massive fire.

Officials stress fireworks safety for holiday weekend The Fourth of July will look a lot different than it did last year, as celebrations take place across the country. But the focus is still on safety.

Fireworks return to Disney's Magic Kingdom For the first time in more than a year, fireworks will be on display over Disney World in the wildly popular “Happily Ever After” show at the Magic Kingdom.