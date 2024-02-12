Fireworks sets autonomous vehicle on fire in California

An autonomous, self-driving vehicle in San Francisco was set ablaze on Saturday night. Its windows were broken and a firework was "lit on fire inside," according to the city's fire department.

February 12, 2024

