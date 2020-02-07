Fireworks stand explodes after fire

More
A fireworks stand in Texas caught fire, setting off a display for passing motorists.
1:06 | 07/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fireworks stand explodes after fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A fireworks stand in Texas caught fire, setting off a display for passing motorists.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71579143","title":"Fireworks stand explodes after fire","url":"/US/video/fireworks-stand-explodes-fire-71579143"}