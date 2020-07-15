Fisherman has close encounter with tiger shark

More
A fisherman got up close and personal with a tiger shark while he was out off Diamond Head, Hawaii.
0:55 | 07/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fisherman has close encounter with tiger shark
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"A fisherman got up close and personal with a tiger shark while he was out off Diamond Head, Hawaii.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71793662","title":"Fisherman has close encounter with tiger shark","url":"/US/video/fisherman-close-encounter-tiger-shark-71793662"}