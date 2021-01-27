Fitness companies adapting to age of COVID

More
ABC News' Will Carr explores how the fitness industry is evolving its workouts and business models to adapt to exercise in the pandemic age.
4:36 | 01/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fitness companies adapting to age of COVID

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:36","description":"ABC News' Will Carr explores how the fitness industry is evolving its workouts and business models to adapt to exercise in the pandemic age.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75501915","title":"Fitness companies adapting to age of COVID","url":"/US/video/fitness-companies-adapting-age-covid-75501915"}