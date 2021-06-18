Flames from Fawn Fire shut down California highway

Smoke and flames swirl dangerously close to a road in California as the Fawn Fire spreads. The blaze has exploded to 5,800 acres and is only 10% contained.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live