Transcript for Flash flooding strands drivers on Houston highway

Houston Texas is a city that is still drying out from a record rainfall on the fourth of July. A total of just behind me this of the buffalo by you and you may be able to see that strong current. Still draining the water that paralyzed parts of this region. At one point. Four inches of rain fell every single hour. And in some parts of the city as much as eight inches of rain fell. And that cause a lot of problems on the roadways. More than a 150 cars ended up flooded out. In Houston. Alone with scenes of incredible pictures of that high water overtaking the interstate system. Here in Houston and we know of at least one family a family of five that had to be rescued because they were caught in this deluge. That wreak Havoc on the fourth of July. It canceled a major events that were scheduled including one that hasn't been canceled in. 31 years so this storm system really packing a punch. But not the kind of punch we saw during hurricane Harvey that hit almost a year ago and enforce a prospective. That bridge just behind me. The water was up to that bridge during hurricane Harvey at least 25 feet above the water level today. Houston doubt still recovering from not only hurricane Harvey one year ago. But that incredible downpour yesterday. Marcus Moore ABC news Houston.

