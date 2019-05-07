Flash mob makes off with $30,000 in clothing store merchandise

More
A 10-person flash mob stole up to $30,000 worth of merchandise from a North Face store in Wisconsin this week.
1:35 | 07/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flash mob makes off with $30,000 in clothing store merchandise
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"A 10-person flash mob stole up to $30,000 worth of merchandise from a North Face store in Wisconsin this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64153603","title":"Flash mob makes off with $30,000 in clothing store merchandise","url":"/US/video/flash-mob-makes-off-30000-clothing-store-merchandise-64153603"}