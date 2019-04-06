Transcript for Flooding continues, with more rain on the way

More flooding is in the forecast for the south the most severe storm systems right now are in Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma and Texas. The region from. Eastern New Mexico across the Kansas is expecting as much as four inches of rain in the next day the Arkansas River in Little Rock is already six feet. Above flood stage homeowners across the river have been warned they may have to evacuate and some residents along the Mississippi River. North of Saint Louis have already been ordered to evacuate after a Levy failed the river expected to rise another foot half the city. Over the next few days but it looked like winner in southeastern New Mexico where the large hail there. Damaged homes and cars. And it seems as if it nowhere is safe from the springs extreme weather a Long Island New York man was struck by lightning. Just 35 miles east of right here. The 29 year old was standing on his front porch during a thunderstorm he wanted a better view of the storm. And boy did he get it cannot believe the lightning strike was not a direct hit. I saw it hit the tree that I turn fast enough to where it. Give me in the shoulder and it literally picked me up and threw me against the house. We would collapse right here. And you know is ridiculous as the news was when police throwing myself at the door to get somebody's attention. He was treated at a local hospital and released and immediately bought. Two lottery tickets. Stipend but he's Smart yeah Eddie noting you can get hit by lightning again right air Lacey hoping not the odds of getting struck by lightning are one in essentially one point two million. About prices get odds of winning back that powerball jackpot that that's more frequent than I thought a really. I never caught us.

