Transcript for Flooding in eastern TX forces hospital evacuation

We begin with breaking news along the Gulf Coast what was tropical storm or Imelda has spawned at least two tornadoes near Houston. And now the big concern is the relentless rain some areas could see up to two feet a flash flood threat has also expanded into Louisiana. This morning the remnants of tropical storm Imelda spawning at least two tornadoes near Houston. Pictures overnight from the Harris county sheriff's she'll collapse buildings shredded branches and sheet metal wrapped around these trees. All it there's a tornado literally eat right creek next to me. In bay town Ashley Mendoza was driving home from her job as a nurse. When she spotted a tornado just in front of her. I was right next morning blaze. More than half a foot of rain has already fallen in neighborhoods near Houston's hobby airport and in the barrier islands near Freeport up to seventeen inches. Farther south in Galveston neighbors pitched in to help stranded drivers. ABC's clean send Dell is there. This water has shut down a number of streets here in Galveston and this part of Texas is expecting another ten inches of rain. By the end of the week. In Louisiana winds whipped in Baton Rouge flipping these planes. Meanwhile forecasters are keeping a close line on two other storms. Hurricane and Burgos powerful winds are slamming Bermuda this morning snapping his palm tree in half. And in the open Atlantic tropical storm Jerry is predicted to become a hurricane by today it's expected to eventually curve north away from Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.