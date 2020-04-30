Transcript for Flooding rain expected for the East Coast as record heat moves into Texas

At least one child has been killed and four kids were missing overnight after being swept away by floodwaters in north eastern Kentucky. Police say the kids were traveling in a buggy when the horse stumbled. Causing the buggy to overturn. The current radar shows storms in the eastern third of the country with showers from Florida to the Carolinas and rain for Virginia to New York. Checking today's high temperatures sixty's on the East Coast seventies and Memphis and Kansas City. A 104 in Phoenix a heat warning in place that there.

