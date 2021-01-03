Transcript for Flooding sparks rescues, evacuations for seniors

Back now to our top story the extreme weather hitting millions of Americans let's take a look now in your Monday forecast. The storm system that drops so much rain on Kentucky and Tennessee is moving to the south and the east today. That means rain this morning from Texas across the deep south some areas will see powerful winds hail and a possible tornado. Flood warnings and watches run through midday for already saturated areas parts of Kentucky and Tennessee could see three more inches of rain today. Checking temperatures high temperatures Memphis gets to 51 high 50s in the Pacific northwest and below freezing in the upper midwest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.