Transcript for Florence strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, SC coast to be evacuated

East Coast is buckling down as hurricane Florence takes direct aim for the Carolinas. We do know that we're at bulls this is very dangerous her. NASA shows the massive storm from about it I now well defined swirling across the Atlantic picking up speed and gaining strength. It's already a category fort was sustained wind speeds near 130. Miles per hour. The storm strong. And it's getting strong. The governors of north and South Carolina as well Virginia our declaring states of emergency ahead of the storm. Activating hundreds of National Guard troops across the region. Our best defense his new preparation. Mandatory evacuations are underway for parts of the outer banks as the rest of the coast begin setting up sandbag stations preparing for the coming onslaught of high winds and rains and storm surge. We're certainly came here to get everything as secure as possible and get gas gotten. To it happens. For now all the beaches com but locals know with a forecast like this that peace will last that's. Come before a storm. As we wait for hurricane Florence airlines are getting out ahead of this storm in many of them like American and southwest are hurting offering travel waivers for passengers. Back to releasing news New York.

