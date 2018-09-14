Florence sucks out ocean water at Sullivan's Island near Charleston

More
The dramatic video was shot a couple of hundred yards off the shore in what would normally be the ocean.
0:19 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florence sucks out ocean water at Sullivan's Island near Charleston

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57836650,"title":"Florence sucks out ocean water at Sullivan's Island near Charleston","duration":"0:19","description":"The dramatic video was shot a couple of hundred yards off the shore in what would normally be the ocean.","url":"/US/video/florence-sucks-ocean-water-sullivans-island-charleston-57836650","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.