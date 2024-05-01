Florida and Arizona lawmakers weigh in on reproduction rights

As Florida's restrictive abortion ban takes effect, lawmakers in Arizona repeal an 1864 near-total ban on abortion. Dr. Chelsea Daniels discusses how these bans affect patient care.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live