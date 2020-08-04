Florida EMS charged with felony after intentionally coughing on store employee

More
Christopher Canfora, 49, intentionally coughed on a store employee after commenting on the business' efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
0:48 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida EMS charged with felony after intentionally coughing on store employee
It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Christopher Canfora, 49, intentionally coughed on a store employee after commenting on the business' efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70054485","title":"Florida EMS charged with felony after intentionally coughing on store employee","url":"/US/video/florida-ems-charged-felony-intentionally-coughing-store-employee-70054485"}