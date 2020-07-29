Transcript for Florida man arrested after illegally detaining Black teen

The war here. Then here. This video released by the state attorney's office shows 54 year old Luis Santos harassing a black teenager who was riding his bike sector neighborhood move. I'm not going anywhere. Santos accuses the eighteen of breaking into Carson area then illegally detains him. Mean that's very. You're not going anywhere documents say Santos held his hand over his pocket as if he had a weapon and called 91 want. You pay is very lightly. They largely. Oh. Long arm somebody. Carts. Debacle that you and our governor. The state attorney's office says the unidentified teenager was heading to basketball practice when Santos who claim to be an off duty officer helped the eighteen against his will police say when they arrived the teen was very chic and they found a basketball John broke in Jim issues in his backpack and no evidence that he committed any crime the state attorney's office says to comfort the victim deputies hoped his bike to the back a patrol car and gave him a ride to basketball practice documents say Santos gave misleading statements to police and was charged with false imprisonment in Hillsborough County when Elaine ABC action news.

