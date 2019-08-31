Transcript for Florida officials warn to ‘remain vigilant and be prepared’ as hurricane shifts path

If it bounced just a little west then you're looking at really really significant impacts and so. Don't make any assumptions. Remain vigilant and be prepared. I'm working to continue to. Monitor the situation here in the stayed with fuel in traffic flows I'm in take action and as is necessary. But everyone should continue to monitor the storm and follow the direction from your local officials. As many of you know. I as of this morning the following counties have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Opera barred county starting on Sunday. Martin County has issued a partial and then a number of counties have issued voluntary evacuation orders. Glades Hendry Martin are sealed Palm Beach saint Lucie obviously. Those evacuation orders could change. So just continue to follow local updates. But remain prepared continue to make preparations. And you know we wall hope. You know that that the trend continues but there is still significant. Chance. Of a strike on the state of Florida if you look at that cone. I'm anyone inside that Colin. Needs to be prepared and so you were continuing threat to click on all cylinders here. Men are gonna continue to be to be monitoring the situation working with both our local and federal partners and we do you have. FEMA has been engaged with S from the beginning we really appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.