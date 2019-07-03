Former Florida police officer found guilty in killing of musician Corey Jones

The former Palm Beach Gardens officer, Nouman Raja, was convicted of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the Oct. 19, 2015, shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones.
1:10 | 03/07/19

Transcript for Former Florida police officer found guilty in killing of musician Corey Jones
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

