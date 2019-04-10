Transcript for Florida woman attacked by animal

I. From his hospital bed at Rupert spray describes the moment in his wife encountered what he says was of bobcat. Photos from family members inside the hospital show Rupert life as land she suffered serious puncture wounds to her face and arm. Her wrist wasn't mauled her finger nearly ripped off. Rupert brother Howard spoke with us outside the hospital telling us his brother fractured his hip in the encounter it was trying to get his wife. When it went about got a cup car it happened in this water hill neighborhood around 5 Friday morning when the senior couple was taking their daily walk. Call me intended that they can't go on minute window and there are still under went underground. It does not go village who has pleaded not. Veronica Wong says she rushed to help the couple just as Rupert was calling 911. Oh yeah. OK let do repeatedly that they will all. Will having confirmation when the animal was. Based on what the victim as Thomas she's adamant that it was a bobcat you know that she had some interest her face and arms that are consistent with an animal. Attack staff from Florida fish and wildlife conservation commission seen entering the emergency room at Broward health where the couple is being treated.

