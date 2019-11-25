Transcript for Florida woman calls 911 to report dead body

Coral Springs police investigators working for nearly twelve hours after a body was found in a residential driveway. Police made the gruesome discovery around 6 this morning along northwest a hundredth dried and seventeenth street just west of university drive. Residents say the entire neighborhood had been sealed off once the woman's body was found. Coral Springs police not saying how she died only calling her death suspicious. All day long detectives called for clues collected evidence including this and gotten. Some neighbors say that detectives came to their door looking for surveillance video and at the end of the evening detectives announcing that an arrest has been made.

