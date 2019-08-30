Transcript for Floridians brace themselves for powerful storm surge from Hurricane Dorian

In another. Serious concern is the life threatening storm surge so FEMA put out videos. From hurricane Michael reminding residents about the dangers of storm surge and I want to bring in Caylee hearts on his and Jacksonville Florida. Which experienced the serious storm surges. In the past so un Caylee thanks for being with us he just remind us of why the storm surge is such a danger in Jacksonville. Absolutely Kimberly in the weeks and just experience and added downpour. Unrelated to dory and everyone here recognizes they need to prepare that a mayor here saying this is not a time to panic. But it time to prepare you rob mention the dunes along the East Coast of Florida just like ease. Here in Jacksonville beach they really feel like. These can protect him from this storm this hotel many people saying they won't ride out the storm here because they have this dune protection. But big difference here is this on to river that runs between Jacksonville beach where we are and the city of Jacksonville the Jacksonville's built on wet link still there now. Doesn't take a hurricane doesn't take serious storm surge to flood the area but hurricane conditions that make area. That much more at risk because. When Stuart surged eight ocean water and push is it a bunch of work what are doesn't the saint John's river pushed is that ocean water. The river could go my girls upstream and gets trapped and has nowhere to go. Almost becoming a dam of sorts in that river and still look at tied cubs until you remember in hurricane her mug this city of Jacksonville. Bid to Allentown streets were flooded I was here we saw water coming over every embankment. Down on the area a downtown where there. Why is the beautiful view here and the island that is Jacksonville beach. But that river water coming into downtown and flooding those downtown street that's where the greatest concern for Sturm servers. It is in Jacksonville again the mayor here saying this is not a time to pay at the time to. Repair and yet Haley and how are people preparing they've been through this before what are they doing now. I'm rob mentioned the frustration that many people where he is dead and Melbourne are feeling. Aaron Henderson different and they're some optimism. That they could be spared but again costs and because her and her I was seventeen miles from here and yet. The mayor here we're virtually as the storm of the century because of that damage that the storm surge did. So you're not yet seen anybody board anything about that happening in much farther south now like word steal it in my EV disappearance and asking them. Has the guts and edit and beach. Hotels and from 1904 rooms have canceled their reservations for this what would otherwise be very busy. Labor Day weekend we're hearing again that optimism that maybe folks here could enjoy most of this weekend before they really need death to baton get out and and prepare for what. Headed this way but. Right now there is that said today and we all need to be watching these models in and pay close attention to this storm that it right now my headline question. All right Hayley right there in Jacksonville Florida. Thank you so much for the update.

