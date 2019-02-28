Transcript for Flu outbreak in Chicago leaves almost 200 children sick

Cleaning crews are being extra thorough tonight. Scrubbing down tables desks door handles end too frequently touched surfaces with a disinfectant that attacks influence in a different way the classrooms itself middle school have emptied out increasingly as the week has gone on 880 for kids with. You know honing Andy kids out like a luncheon scenes I'm key questions that are small self. We missed found I know one in my daughter's friend answers temperature against the high they remained hadn't taken BR she's not alone. We're just starting to see it January was actually relatively light months February in particular has been one of the worst for viewers more recently doctors and nurses at northwest community hospital's emergency room are starting to treat fifteen did twenty flu patients per week. Some of them severe. The flu can be tricky to self diagnose. Influenza causes the general muscle aches the fatigue. The weakness it won't cause just one or two of those it tends to cause the whole gamut of those symptoms they absolutely need to stay home because when they come and they're neck and feel any batter after not a 100%.

