Transcript for Food bank gives groceries to Texas residents in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Public did was just beginning but waving already had been going on for hours. People in cars wondered to be in the mix for the San Antonio food banks mega distribution. I've had along they have been here since Wednesday at 6 PM peeked out bottles early bird strategy for the 10 AM event and pay it off. He was first in line. By the time the sun came up hundreds of others were there to. They called us and say that they needed a large area and obviously traders village has a pretty good footprint here. With its market shut down during this corona virus pandemic traders village was happy to make them for company. It's great. On one hand to see that we're able to help so many people and sat on another and that. Unfortunately so many people need it now days. The food bank has been hoping to fill that void in a big way. From this fourth drive through giveaway wasn't 5000 families should have enough food for the month. The largest single distribution we've ever done more than a million pounds of food coming from our house fresh fruits frozen items. Really good item for you think whether that's to Bershard hurtful. The foo thanks says all the basic needs will be met in every food bundle what with the holiday coming up. Be sure to include something from the Easter Bunny it's a little happiness and a lot of help at a time when people need it most. To treat Leppert case at twelve news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.