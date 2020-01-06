-
Now Playing: How to safely get groceries home and sanitized
-
Now Playing: Orangutan helps keep zoo sanitized amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: Uber customers must show they are wearing mask before requesting ride
-
Now Playing: Outrage over Trump's tweet on looting and shooting
-
Now Playing: Drug dealers turn to the dark web during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Policing and the black community: A troubled history
-
Now Playing: Officers involved in arresting George Floyd were fired and could still face charges
-
Now Playing: Healing America
-
Now Playing: Entire D.C. National Guard activated
-
Now Playing: More reports of looting and unruly demonstrations
-
Now Playing: Nationwide protests for George Floyd
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ pays tribute to late, longtime security guard Tony Suarez
-
Now Playing: Celebrities giving a voice to the voiceless
-
Now Playing: Bridging the divide
-
Now Playing: Police officer breaks the line to connect with protester
-
Now Playing: New video of George Floyd’s arrest
-
Now Playing: Communities come together in wake of George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: How parents can help kids understand the protests and fight racism
-
Now Playing: US astronauts dock at International Space Station