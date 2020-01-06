Ford creates software to sanitize police vehicles

More
The software uses the engine and ventilation system in SUVs to heat the car to levels high enough to burn germs and viruses.
1:02 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ford creates software to sanitize police vehicles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"The software uses the engine and ventilation system in SUVs to heat the car to levels high enough to burn germs and viruses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70998880","title":"Ford creates software to sanitize police vehicles","url":"/US/video/ford-creates-software-sanitize-police-vehicles-70998880"}