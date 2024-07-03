Former classmate found guilty in murder of gay teen Blaze Bernstein

Samuel Woodward, a California man accused of murdering his former classmate in 2018, has been found guilty in the hate crime case.

July 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live