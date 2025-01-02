Former FBI special agent comments on profile of New Orleans 'lone wolf' attacker

ABC News’ Whit Johnson speaks with former FBI supervisory special agent Pat McMonigle about what lawmakers and the FBI can do to manage the threat of lone wolf terror attacks.

January 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live