Former Maryland governor's aide dies after ‘agent-involved shooting,' lawyer says

Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to the former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, had been on the run for nearly three weeks.

April 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live