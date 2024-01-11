Former President Trump back in court for closing arguments in NY civil fraud case

Former President Trump's attorneys will make their final case, hoping to sway the judge on what penalties Trump, his family and their business should face.

January 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live