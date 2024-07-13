Former senior Secret Service agent discusses response to Trump rally incident

Donald Mihalek, a former senior special agent for the U.S. Secret Service, gives his analysis on the agency's response to the possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

July 13, 2024

