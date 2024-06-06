Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon ordered to report to jail by July 1

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022 for not cooperating during the Jan 6 investigation. Bannon was sentenced to 4 months in jail, but remained free during the appeal process.

