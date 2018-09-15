Transcript for Fort Worth officer shot after confronting robbery suspects

It happened so fast it was shareholders. The rest of our interest it to its forehead against victors at hatton is still in shock yes. He's the owner lost a catalyst in Fort Worth the latest bar hit by three armed robbers citizenship after just heard gunfire. Out of it but it's no surprise to Victor and all the other owners around this area in the area themselves. You know when you're out there. Police say the suspects are likely part of seventeen cases they are known to attack Latino arts and some have been violent where victims were injured each person involved in this has the history. This time one of Fort Worth phone was hurt said. Yeah officer Garrett hall was shot in the head at suspects tried to run away. He's part of the criminal Intel unit that was they're bailing looked like adults can't say enough about again. The level load heroism that took place this morning another officer fired back killing the shooter DC on Steptoe. Two others were rest. It may have taken a little bit to get these guys but we got. And unfortunately. Part of getting them media that the collateral damage is that we have an officer here frightened for life.

