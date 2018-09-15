-
Now Playing: Today, convicted killer apologizes for shooting ex-girlfriend: Part 6
-
Now Playing: How football star's friends helped police expose him in ex-girlfriend's death: Part 5
-
Now Playing: College football player questioned after murder of ex-girlfriend: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Teen found dead in her bed from a gunshot to her head: Part 3
-
Now Playing: After breakup, teen claims he was kidnapped and left in ditch: Part 2
-
Now Playing: A high school cheerleader and football player's tumultuous relationship: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Fort Worth officer shot after confronting robbery suspects
-
Now Playing: Family escapes injury after large tree crashes into Raleigh, NC home
-
Now Playing: Spanish-speaking worker refused English-speaking customers
-
Now Playing: Cajun Navy Rescue Efforts
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Florence causes significant damage to parts of North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Florence pushes through the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Florence sucks out ocean water at Sullivan's Island near Charleston
-
Now Playing: Volunteers rescue residents, pets from flooded homes during Florence
-
Now Playing: Senator got letter accusing SCOTUS pick of sexual assault: Reports
-
Now Playing: Teen killed an at least 25 injured in gas explosions outside Boston
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with special counsel
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence's outer bands reaching South Carolina
-
Now Playing: At least 5 fatalities during Hurricane Florence, including baby
-
Now Playing: Authorities cracking down on price-gouging during Florence