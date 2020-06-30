Foster dogs and kittens visit San Antonio Zoo

The Animal Defense League of Texas brought some foster kittens and dogs on a field trip to the San Antonio Zoo to help raise awareness for pet adoption.
0:28 | 06/30/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Foster dogs and kittens visit San Antonio Zoo
