Now Playing: Zebra takes a tumble at zoo

Now Playing: Marine Corps commandant: Bounty claims ‘were news to me’

Now Playing: 11-year-old's inspiring speech at Aurora protest

Now Playing: Potential eviction ‘avalanche’ looms as millions of Americans struggle to pay rent

Now Playing: Robert E Lee’s descendent wants Confederate statues removed

Now Playing: By the Numbers: What’s next for small business loans?

Now Playing: Celebrating comedy legend Carl Reiner, dead at 98

Now Playing: Search for missing soldier from Fort Hood

Now Playing: Mississippi governor signs bill to change state flag

Now Playing: Armed couple confront protesters in front of St. Louis home

Now Playing: Hotel staffer no longer employed after accusing black guest of trespassing

Now Playing: Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump’s COVID response

Now Playing: Calls for additional mask mandates grow as virus spreads

Now Playing: Health experts sound alarm on rising COVID cases

Now Playing: Mnuchin says he supports extending small business funds

Now Playing: What you need to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Now Playing: How colleges plan to reopen in the fall

Now Playing: Wear a mask, support a good cause