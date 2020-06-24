Transcript for Foul play suspected in soldier's disappearance

Yeah. I an emotional afternoon unfolded at Fort Hood Espinosa Ian Stanley demanded answers. That's when he year old soldier from Houston. Who graduated from Cesar Chavez high school remains missing. I need the anymore but look I'm let me give me. You. Her younger sister loot they asked the question over and over again house a possible for a soldier to vanish some base the NASA was last seen on April 22. Her family with congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. Told us army investigators. Now say foul play was involved in the deaths its disappearance. The army hasn't answered any of our specific questions about their investigation. Only vowing in news releases though find Vanessa. They sit and any cameras that day. I'm that I so it's still unclear. When it flew. And it what tying the army officially announce to the family. That Modesto was missing. Today the game family attorney and congresswoman Garcia expressed growing concern. They say the army is in forthcoming with information. Last week Fort Hood announced investigation. Into allegations that -- was sexually harassed by superior prior to her disappearance. They promised to protect every single soldier like you know their son and daughter. Yeah yeah. This section you know it yet this single soldier left behind yeah did you distribute time because up until this kind of I think I'm here. I'm I just think he's. Right now all Vanessa Stanley wants. For her come home pretty big and. Reportedly admitted I'm ace. EBay's. Global. Reporting in Fort Hood steep Campion thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.