Transcript for Founder of meditation app on importance of safe spaces for people of color

As we said before or. August is black business month and more highlighting some really amazing onto bring yours and speaking of mental health. I want you to check out this brilliant guy in the wellness space Julio Rivera is the founder of this free app liberate meditation it's the only meditation apt. I and for black indigenous and people of color and I sat down with him earlier this week to take a peek. About three years ago oh is 26 and I was severely burnt out at work. And I got in the promotion I wanted yet I didn't feel the fulfillment that I had expected. And so and I also identified really closely as a programmer and so when I didn't field. Any fifth film and also with programming. Eight kind of had this crisis like what am I here for what what's my purpose. And so that's when I found meditation. So you talk about safe spaces and feeling safe. Where you were around people. That looked like you. Why is that so important. For mental health and mental wellness to see someone who looks the way you do. It's important to see other people like Hugh in this space. Because I think what's healing the most for for people of color as an affirmation. Or a validation for the their experiences. So in. Speaking from my own personal experience. One year and kind of these dark states you feel very isolated like I'm the only one going through my suffering. And so when you come to liberate or you go to a a community meditation can me dedicate for people of color you'll hear. Like people are going through it and experiencing the same things you are and in a way that's a healing. That's healing because. A connection is established and you're breaking kind of the programming. These dark thoughts which is again I'm the only one going through this. You know there's there's apps like head space or there's other things that people can use. But when you go to the app I think it's interesting because of the different. Categories. That you have that people can choose from so when she did talk about some of these because. I I there's one on here micro aggressions things that people of color like actually. Experience and makes it completely new months trans gender solidarity like these things it you don't normally see so tell me about these categories. Gas so that's really what we think is unique to the platform we're building is and the. Are not shying away from the topics that they experiences that people of color going through in deals with you know the experiences that people of color have with trauma. And as I was doing one of them at the meditations. Just hearing that teachers say those things as a part of that guided experience at does really powerful and yes. Powerful where do you find the teachers. Yes so. The teachers that I have on the are. And within a community that I. Have meditated for a long time in its clubby inside community. You not one of the things I try to make sure about the teachers on the app is that they've done their own kind of worked themselves and have done he Elaine. And I've been in spaces where they can hold space when when trauma comes out because. Yes liberate is a man and an with guided meditations but you know. A few years meaning even next year two years from now I really want to start putting together. Retreats dedicated. For black and his innocent people of color because for. For this healing to really occur we not only need safer digital spaces but also see for physical spaces. Absolutely incredible so you can download that again it's free.

