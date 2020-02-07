Transcript for Fourth of July weekend temperatures to reach 90s and 100s across US

Funnel clouds swooped over southwestern Kansas near the Oklahoma border the National Weather Service confirms. It was an EF one tornado checking today's high temperatures 91 in Kansas City. It will be into the ninety's a front Denver across the country to New York. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend forecasters say it will be a scorcher high temperatures combined with humidity will create feel like temperatures. Into triple digits from Dallas to New Orleans all the way to the East Coast.

