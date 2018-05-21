-
Now Playing: The volcano 'Code Red' in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Hawaii facing new volcano fissures that opened overnight
-
Now Playing: Santa Fe gun massacre marks 22nd school shooting this year
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for DOJ probe, while in Texas new revelations on school shooting
-
Now Playing: Fresh eruptions at Hawaii volcano fuel health concerns
-
Now Playing: Hawaii's toxic 'laze' problem
-
Now Playing: Students storm high school with water guns, fireworks in fake shooting prank
-
Now Playing: NYPD investigates Mario Batali sexual assault claims
-
Now Playing: Student shot in the head describes Texas school shooting
-
Now Playing: Cougar kills mountain biker, injures another
-
Now Playing: Texas victim describes being in deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: High school shooter studied mass shootings: Sources
-
Now Playing: Father plows car into restaurant, kills daughter
-
Now Playing: Highlights: 'American Idol' finale, part 1
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Making sense of a shooting
-
Now Playing: Burglar makes sure dog stays in the house
-
Now Playing: Foreign exchange student killed in school shooting mourned
-
Now Playing: 2 families outraged after incident with service dog on flight
-
Now Playing: Man accused of driving his own car through his own restaurant
-
Now Playing: 1 man dead, 1 injured after mountain lion attack