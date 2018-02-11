Transcript for Friday Rewind: Synagogue massacre

Has been a very very busy week indeed. For all of us a lot of headlines some of it not. Very good had all wheel especially in Pittsburgh right of course as Pittsburgh greaves and heels a week did get. Somewhat brighter for some me here now is our weekly Friday rewind. The man who allegedly to be quite seventh into a massacre Robert Ballard was arraigned Monday charged with 29 federal counts. Including hate crimes. Thousands gathered for vigils the soldiers and sailors memorial you see them there. Remember and honor those victims of the deadliest attack on American Jews in our nation's history. Protesters packed the blocks around the tree of life synagogue. Our. Yeah and as a somber president trump paid his respects. The first of two black boxes from the doomed Indonesian flight found divers recovered the important data recorder. Which could explain why the lion air jet a lot of this guy just thirteen minutes into its life. Major flooding in historic move Venice Italy take a look at this video certainly 5%. Of the city of underwater strong wind from a storm system leading to an unusually high tide. Raising water levels by five feet. A minute from the cut from the flooding but this is the worst flooding that they have experienced. In ten years Red Sox are turning to it. Was welcome in Boston beating the Dodgers in game five who take a look at what happened to there trophy. It's going down the street for the bread and then it gets clocked by a beer yet someone. Tosses a beer that breaks the trophy that we're told minor repairs are needed so it's not that big of the deal. But they gave Lee with the Boston and on sobered up. He was soon but says. I don't think what. Typically not yet you get the book club band yeah John the junior. I learned. Yeah summit CN can't even mix well done food and the DA there. Jamie Fox's character from living color. All my guys except you can see the balloons and Jamie Fox News. Had been told that they and like they do not exit the shootings. Actually how I sound in the with the my mom hasn't seen that either proud moment. She. And I'll turn your co. This is ABC's world news now. You sound effects through two decades.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.