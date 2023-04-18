Friends organize letter-writing campaign in support of jailed reporter

Sam Silverman, a friend of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, talks about the journalist’s condition after being detained by Russian authorities.

April 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live