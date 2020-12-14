Transcript for Frontline health care workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

And joining us now live. Hard to health care workers American pioneers really both among the first in their cities to get the vaccine. Doctor Jason Smith is the chief medical officer of University of Louisville blue oval health. And doctor gathered Catherine bond gardening is an infectious disease doctor an auction or health center in New Orleans good afternoon to you both. On this very important day doctor Smith if I could begin with you. I just two quick questions first how did it feel how you feeling now in second after experiencing the virus virus as you have on the front lines for so long. How did feel to be among the first people in Kentucky to get that vaccine. It feels fantastic. You cannot underestimate the hope is brought to our health care system. They don't care systems across the country. I received more problems smiles. No I thought I was in the hospital but everyone didn't come through hospitals so excited about this ruling today. And you are maniac you feel good to have physically and do you feel absolutely fine about it it was not a bad experience and at least. Moment my boil it gets a sucker after he gets a vaccine Toby got some kind of lollipop for something doctor Baumgarten should not gonna ask you and your staff. Is able to get this vaccine now Wendy expect to receive more just how you deal. I did a great guy and I seen this morning also and I didn't even Zealand are doing great I'm so exciting and exhilarated cents. Actually this vaccine available so everybody so are thrilled. And the relationships your question and we are going to be our Frontline staff first and we're really concentrating on his staff. And it are taking direct your candidate and say now is in our emergency brands prisoner here sinners. Sitter or an hour heavy units stated day on all the Japanese units. Accords in let me sure they're protected and protected or similar rolling it out there is volunteer workers are. An additional tier workers. After. And a question for both of these Y asked about how how you do and how you're feeling because the question of vaccine uptake is so important will people. Step forward and get this vaccine so. What's your feeling your own communities Howard how are people there reacting to this fixing do you think people are eagle eager to get it. Part of they have some doubts and doctor Smith let me start with you on the. So we began our enrollment process and thus far only eleven people that we are dispersed from the vaccine CU and turned it down. Don't let it didn't know then that had covered in the past and it turned it down because they want to give someone else a chance first. Hopefully health care professionals are really got to step up and lead by example by taking this vaccine demonstrating house and effectiveness it's. Conductor Baumgarten come on you Howard how are things looking there for people. Stepping forward and then taking annexing something so crucial to all of us really. Scary looking Greg we really had. People's they want to get it they're excited about getting it. And we had people you know waiting on behalf of acquaintances sincerity is scheduled to get a feel my aunt and zero I think that the NC nation has really helped ball's air fleet assured me that people understand his sea mar it works well. I'm percent efficacy and side effects there miles an animal and what we would expect any teens. Santo. Reassure people. And preventing and has been really encouraging. And we are a lot of people veterinary interest in getting their seats are thrilled to have it sings great to keep being what it. And doctor Smith it's Diana want to ask you question because I watch this morning as you receive the vaccine and then spoke a little bit about. The topic in general and one other thing that you said is that people need to realize that even if they don't consider themselves vulnerable they should get this vaccine. For their loved ones who may be. More vulnerable how challenging has that message being when it comes to protecting yourself from the virus. Through normal means and now trying to relayed a message when encouraging people to get the vaccine. They got the message we've been trying to get out from the beginning. Is that everyone knows someone and their family inner circle of friends and acquaintances or it could be at risk from this virus. And so if you don't consider yourself to be at risk I think it's important that you when offered the chance to take this vaccine because there are those in the community that our greatest. We want to do everything we can to protect them protect those we love. And I'd I'd like to just touch base with both have you on the situation in your hospitals how dire is that this is really. One of the one of the key issues and all of this. Are you nearing capacity. Factor Baumgarten. And we had quite a few admissions over the weekend we are not nearing capacity and we are always challenged in Tanzania usury and a stab available we have plenty of as. Just getting people in so work and staffing. And we have a lot of missions this weekend on when bad things getting a colony you know and and it has to agree weeks. We expected that is unfortunately we are seeing mark hospital admissions we're prepared we're ready to take care everybody. I'm where good hands on an austere we have put on enough. People to see Karen says that her in the hospital but we have seen those numbers unfortunately. So the message is still down congregating with others say social distance where your mask. Get the vaccine when it's available seed and do everything he needs here so that we don't continue to see these rights is the numbers slips. And doctor Smith. Yeah we're seeing a very similar situation. In part because there is protecting her staff and getting them and who worked health care for people. Bob from a bed capacity standpoint. We're a little side to be honest with you we've kind of been running that way for the past few months. In over the weekend we have certain busiest slight increase in the number of admissions coming into our health care system associated we think. With the Thanksgiving travel until the sprint Nat route. Car when doctor Jason Smith and we'll doctor Catherine bond guard New Orleans we thank both of your country thanks you for all you're doing at this time including. Getting his shots. Think yeah. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.