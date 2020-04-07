Transcript for On the frontline in Texas, the Mayor of Plano talks about the virus surge

covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. Let's see how things are going in one city in Texas, that's Plano, and the mayor Harry larosiliere joins me now. Thank you so much. Would you describe what you're seeing in your town right now as a surge? Thank you for having me, T.J. We're seeing a steady increase of cases. We're about 20 miles north of Dallas. The city of Dallas is experiencing quite a bit of growth in terms of positive cases. We're all in this together. We know that Texas has been going through it and had to start closing some things down, to pause, go back a little bit, so one thing that everyone is telling us to help stop the spread is wear mask. You presented to your city council an ordinance that was just passed as a strong recommendation, not a mandate, not required, you couldn't get the mandate through, what is a strong recommendation? Yeah, I'm not sure if that's a step up from a strongly worded e-mail. What we wanted to do is to really just have a partnership with businesses and our businesses said they were comfortable with the ordinance where we would require them to have a plan, a health plan in place, 83% of the people who weighed in said they were in support of us and unfortunately, disappointingly my council didn't support this initiative. Put in your terms what you think is happening and your level of frustration that we can't agree on something like this? Yes, so, the politicalization of the mask is unfortunate because wearing a mask is an act of kindness and compassion. It's really not about you, it's not someone taking away your liberties. The freedom for you to care for your loved ones and your families, your friends, your neighbors and, yes, even people you don't know. Kindness and a compassion is a strength not a weakness. No politics in this with me. I know you're in New York, T.J. My mom is 86, she's in New York. I can't see her because of this. We want to get through this so I can come home and visit her and we all can get back to whatever the new normal is for our lives. Well, Mr. Mayor, when you come this way, hopefully you'll stop by and see us when you're here. Our best to your mom certainly and to you all in Texas and in particular in Plano as well. Mr. Mayor, good to see you. Thank you. Be safe. Now to the emergency room

