FTX founder released on $250 million bond

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to New York where he faces criminal charges for his role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency company FTX.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live