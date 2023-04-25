Fulton County DA says charging decisions to come this summer in 2020 election probe

The Fulton County DA will decide on charges in her probe of 2020 election interference this summer, in an announcement that she said "may provoke a significant reaction."

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live