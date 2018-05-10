Transcript for Funeral to be held for boy found dead in creek

With heavy hearts family friends and the first responders who so desperately searched for six year old Maddux bridge. Gathered to begin to say goodbye. His aunt Della Lindley spoke to channel line about their deep gratitude to those who try to save him your heart note perseverance through. This very difficult time will never be forgotten. Police firefighters volunteers and the FBI spent six days searching grounds and moderate rank and Mike park. After Maddux is father says he ran ahead and got away from him. One week ago they made that tragic discovery. There's little body in a nearby creek. Tonight his father arrives carrying a bucket and toys for his son who loved to search for turtles. I cried. It was hard. I'm map spray tank and you know hopefully they would find him. College trim mill estates ill never and mathematics. But she does know the pain of losing a child. She brought balloons and Teddy bears hoping to console his family what do you hope to saving his mom and dad and his family in their tonight. To be our last trip there I mean don't let the lord. Guy. There are a lot so great they're so are so heavy. But not X is Stanley tells us in this tragedy they have found some comfort in knowing they are not alone. We realize that our prayers are you are prayers also. In our tears your tears to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.