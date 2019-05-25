Funeral held for murdered pregnant Chicago teen

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was 9 months pregnant when she was killed and she is survived by a 3-year-old child.
1:19 | 05/25/19

Funeral held for murdered pregnant Chicago teen
Today I stand in front of my people my people who I love and I defend. Mark Leno was not only the daughter of her parents and the wife of her husband she is the daughter all of our web and often. And she'll be axed for ever in the laws of the state of Illinois and in this country. For today we put I'm the world the path of a bill that will be call Marlene long. And any individual who enters a hospital in the state of Illinois are across this nation will have to provide identity. Dual. I. DNA to prove that if they come in with an infant that they say was born in their home they have to show us. There are had to file rings are human trafficking rings and we won not allowed this. Happened need or not must find media.

