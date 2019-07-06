Transcript for Future for NYPD cop in Eric Garner case undecided

The departmental trial for the NYPD officer accused of using an illegal police choke hold and causing the death of Eric garner 2014 he's over. The civil complaint review board recommending Daniel pat taleo be fired with no pension. The incident caught on camera launched the I can't brief protest a judge will make a recommendation on the police commissioner will make the final decision. Gardner's mother says she left the courtroom at one point because she was cell set. I just didn't want to apps deploy in Rome I did not want to get put out what happened so accept that report. Being CC are being big big job they did it effectively. At a later chose not to testify.

