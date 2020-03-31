Transcript for Gap, Kohl's, Macy's to furlough workers due to coronavirus downturn

A lot of bills are due as we enter a new month that's only more typical as job losses skyrocket several national store chains announced tens of thousands of furloughs Monday. Macy's said it's going to stop paying the majority of its 125000. Workers. Coles and the gap both sat around 80000 employees will no longer be paid. The furloughed workers will continue to collect health benefits one analyst says nearly half of the retell space in the US has been temporarily close.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.